Trump Decides To ‘Temporarily Pause’ Lawsuit Against Former Attorney Michael Cohen

Michael Cohen, Donald Trump's former lawyer and fixer, walks out of a Manhattan courthouse after testifying before a grand jury in New York on March 15, 2023. Fatih Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump has decided to “temporarily pause” the $500 million lawsuit he filed in April accusing his former attorney Michael Cohen of breaking attorney-client privilege, CBS News reported on Thursday.

Trump intends to resume seeking legal action against Cohen, whom his campaign described in a statement as a “very proud felon,” once Trump’s concurring legal battles come to a close. As a key player in the hush money case Trump is facing in New York, Cohen had previously testified about helping to pay porn story Stormy Daniels to keep her quiet about her alleged affair with Trump.

Advertisement

“Given that President Trump is required to sit for deposition in a civil matter on Columbus Day, when he is scheduled to be in the Great State of New Hampshire, and while the President is fighting against the meritless claims that have been lodged against him in New York, Washington D.C., Florida, and Georgia ... President Trump has decided to temporarily pause his meritorious claims against Michael Cohen,” Trump’s campaign told CBS News.

Trump’s lawsuit against Cohen was filed about a week after a Manhattan grand jury indicted the former president in the hush money case that prompted his arrest in April. The indictment included 34 counts related to providing a payment of over $100,000 to Daniels to keep her from speaking about the alleged affair.

Trump has denied the hush money allegations.

Pointing to Cohen’s podcast, two books and various media appearances, Trump alleged in his lawsuit that his former attorney spread both confidential and untrue information about him “with malicious intent and to wholly self-serving ends.”

Cohen has previously denied Trump’s allegations and said Thursday on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he would provide more updates about Trump’s temporary case dismissal at a later time.

Advertisement