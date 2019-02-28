President Donald Trump dismissed Michael Cohen’s testimony before the House oversight committee as “a fake hearing” on Thursday.

Trump also criticized the scheduling of the hearing, which took place at the same time as his summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un. He called the timing “a terrible thing.”

“They could have made it two days later or next week and it would have been even better, they would have had more time,” Trump said during a press conference in Hanoi, Vietnam, after failing to reach a nuclear agreement with Kim.

Trump said Cohen, who called the president a “racist” and a “conman” among other things during the hearing, “lied a lot.”

“But it was very interesting because he didn’t lie about one thing. He said ‘no collusion with the Russian hoax,‘” Trump noted. “And I said ‘I wonder why he didn’t just lie about that too like he did with everything else.’”

“I was actually impressed,” Trump said, later adding: “He could have gone all out.”

Trump also repeated his assertion that special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible Trump campaign collusion was a “witch hunt,” a “hoax” and “so bad for our country.”