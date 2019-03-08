Michael Cohen Slams Trump's Women's Day Tweet By Bringing Up Stormy Daniels

Donald Trump was multitasking on Twitter Friday, celebrating International Women’s Day in one tweet and slamming former attorney Michael Cohen in another.

Spoiler alert: It didn’t go so well.

The president started things off early with this tweet that probably wasn’t actually written by him since it seemed coherent and thus off-brand.

On International Women’s Day, we honor women worldwide for their vital role in shaping and strengthening our communities, families, governments, and businesses...https://t.co/VVnkuBPmhA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 8, 2019

A couple of hours later, Trump issued another tweet that seemed more like something he’d actually say.

Bad lawyer and fraudster Michael Cohen said under sworn testimony that he never asked for a Pardon. His lawyers totally contradicted him. He lied! Additionally, he directly asked me for a pardon. I said NO. He lied again! He also badly wanted to work at the White House. He lied! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 8, 2019

Within 30 minutes, Cohen bit back with his own angry tweet that suggested he had learned a lot about social media from his former boss.

Just another set of lies by @POTUS @realdonaldtrump. Mr. President...let me remind you that today is #InternationalWomensDay. You may want use today to apologize for your own #lies and #DirtyDeeds to women like Karen McDougal and Stephanie Clifford. — Michael Cohen (@MichaelCohen212) March 8, 2019

McDougal is a former Playboy model who says she had an affair with Trump in 2006, around the same time he had another alleged affair with Clifford, a porn actress who performs under the name Stormy Daniels.

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Cohen allegedly made financial deals with both women to ensure their silence.

In McDougal’s case, Cohen and Trump allegedly set up a company to finance a $150,000 payment made by American Media Inc., the parent company of the National Enquirer, for her story, only to have the publication purposely kill the story.