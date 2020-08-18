President Donald Trump lashed out at Michelle Obama on Tuesday with a series of baseless claims after the former first lady described him as being “in over his head” and the “wrong president for this country” during her widely praised Democratic National Convention speech﻿.

“Somebody please explain to @MichelleObama that Donald J. Trump would not be here, in the beautiful White House, if it weren’t for the job done by your husband, Barack Obama,” the president wrote on Twitter early Tuesday, hours after Obama slammed Trump’s “utter lack of empathy” in her speech. She also warned that “if you think things cannot possibly get worse, trust me, they can” and urged people to support presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the November election “like our lives depend on it.”

Trump raged in his tweets that the Obamas’ support of Biden was “merely an afterthought.”

Somebody please explain to @MichelleObama that Donald J. Trump would not be here, in the beautiful White House, if it weren’t for the job done by your husband, Barack Obama. Biden was merely an afterthought, a good reason for that very late & unenthusiastic endorsement..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 18, 2020

He also tried to spin his administration’s catastrophic mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic and repeated his unfounded claim that the Obama White House spied on his 2016 campaign, which he called “Treason.”

“Thanks for your very kind words Michelle,” Trump concluded.

....My Administration and I built the greatest economy in history, of any country, turned it off, saved millions of lives, and now am building an even greater economy than it was before. Jobs are flowing, NASDAQ is already at a record high, the rest to follow. Sit back & watch! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 18, 2020

Looking back into history, the response by the ObamaBiden team to the H1N1 Swine Flu was considered a weak and pathetic one. Check out the polling, it’s really bad. The big difference is that they got a free pass from the Corrupt Fake News Media! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 18, 2020

The ObamaBiden Administration was the most corrupt in history, including the fact that they got caught SPYING ON MY CAMPAIGN, the biggest political scandal in the history of our Country. It’s called Treason, and more. Thanks for your very kind words Michelle! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 18, 2020

Critics were quick to fact-check the president:

The bigger difference was that N1N1 killed about 12,000 Americans; Covid has killed 167,000 so far. https://t.co/saE2q6NtS1 — Greg Miller (@gregpmiller) August 18, 2020

Can think of a 170,000 differences. https://t.co/oSwP5SKao1 — Matthew Moore (@mattmoorek) August 18, 2020

The weird thing is he clearly believes this, despite having passed almost no decent economic measures (other than an unproductive tax cut for the wealthy). https://t.co/7vSDqSW16r — James Ball (@jamesrbuk) August 18, 2020

Here is Trump once again taking credit for shutting down. Incredibly. He surely doesn't really believe that he saved millions of lives. Surely not. https://t.co/4mX6EVC3Va — Jeffrey A Tucker (@jeffreyatucker) August 18, 2020

More than 5.6 million Americans have been infected with COVID-19 and 173,000+ have died. A strong (more than 23 million unemployed at the highest in April?) economy isn't the only sign of presidential worthiness. https://t.co/wKW9GN9sdT — Luke Cooper (@luke__cooper) August 18, 2020

No, the "big difference" is that H1N1 killed around 12,000 Americans while covid-19 has killed, at a minimum, 170,000 Americans, with around 1,000 more dying every day because you continue to do nothing other than shift blame. https://t.co/1KhMJl78d5 — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) August 18, 2020

@realDonaldTrump exuding the same grace and class that we've become accustomed to. Prepare to leave the White House with that tail between your legs. https://t.co/WZi1nMjusC — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) August 18, 2020

The major difference between the H1N1 and the Coronavirus is the death toll.



12,500 people died in the US from the Swine Flu in one year. That number of people died in the first 12 days of August from COVID-19. https://t.co/alrMCZ7CvV — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) August 18, 2020

