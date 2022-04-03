Trump Moons Over Jen Psaki's 'Really Beautiful Red Hair' At Michigan Rally

White House press secretary Jen Psaki gets ready to speak at the White House on Friday. ROBERTO SCHMIDT via Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump got creepy again at his rally in Michigan Saturday as he waxed rhapsodic about White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki’s “really beautiful red hair.”

Psaki is reportedly leaving her White House role for a job at MSNBC, which Trump calls “MSDNC.”

“They need a redhead,” he declared to the crowd in Washington Township in the Detroit metro area. “They don’t have a redhead over there,” said Trump, who has apparently been checking out the talent.

Trump describes Psaki as “the woman with the really beautiful red hair” and claims MSNBC is trying to hire her because they need a red head pic.twitter.com/6rGdJVYIbH — Acyn (@Acyn) April 3, 2022

He also said the American press is “the same” as the “rigged press” in Russia — though maybe not quite as “severe,” he admitted.

Narrator: “what the recent leader of the world’s most powerful country didn’t know, perhaps, is that more than 20 journalists have been murdered since Putin took power.” https://t.co/ahc1i1Gqlx — Sebastian Smith (@SebastianAFP) April 3, 2022

Then there was this:

