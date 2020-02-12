Trump Attacks Mike Bloomberg, Doesn't Seem To Realize He Wasn't Running

President Donald Trump on Tuesday night attacked former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg for having a “very bad night” as the New Hampshire Democratic primary results came rolling in.

Just one problem: Bloomberg wasn’t even on the ballot.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) eventually won a plurality in the Granite State, with former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg coming in a close second, followed by Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.).

Trump tweeted:

A very bad night for Mini Mike! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 12, 2020

Bloomberg is focusing on the March 3 “Super Tuesday” primary states and was not on the ballot in either New Hampshire or last week’s caucuses in Iowa.

However, he did win an unusual victory of sorts in the unincorporated New Hampshire community of Dixville Notch, which traditionally votes at midnight and tallies the results immediately.

There were just five ballots cast.

Bloomberg won the lone GOP vote, and two of the four on the Democratic side, both via write-in ― giving him a victory in both parties in the remote community.