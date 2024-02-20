House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) on Monday marked Presidents’ Day by sharing a picture of himself with former President Donald Trump on X, formerly Twitter.
One part of the snap stood out to many people online.
Johnson was stood beneath an Exit sign.
“Just had a great meeting with President @realdonaldtrump this Presidents’ Day,” Johnson wrote. “Together, we will grow the majority and save America!”
Johnson was the GOP’s fourth-choice speaker following the ouster of Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) from the top House role in October 2023.
He has since been accused of doing Trump’s bidding in the House, most notably with his declaration that the proposed bipartisan border bill was “dead on arrival,” a move that many commentators suggested aimed to boost Republican front-runner Trump’s position on immigration in the 2024 election.
It’s not the first time an Exit sign has stolen the show in a Trump photo.
Associated Press photographer Evan Vucci’s image of the then-president during his lie-filled news conference on election night in 2020 also went viral because of its framing.