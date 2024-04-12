PoliticsDonald TrumpHouse RepublicansMike Johnson

'I Stand With The Speaker': Trump Throws Mike Johnson A Lifeline

The presumptive GOP presidential nominee heaped some much-needed praise on Rep. Mike Johnson as he battles to keep his speakership.
Igor Bobic
Former President Donald Trump defended House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) on Friday amid threats to his speakership from a faction of far-right Republicans who are angry about his reliance on Democratic votes to pass legislation.

“I think he’s doing a very good job, and he’s doing about as good as you’re going to do,” Trump said Friday after meeting with Johnson at Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s Florida private club and residence.

“It’s unfortunate that people bring it up because right now we have much bigger problems,” he added of the efforts to oust Johnson as the top Republican in the House.

It’s unclear if Trump’s words of affirmation for Johnson will be enough to save his job, but it certainly helps his odds. A group of Republican hard-liners led by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) are upset with Johnson over his support for funding the government and for reauthorizing the nation’s intelligence programs without any changes.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

