President Donald Trump was raked over the coals on Twitter for his praise of Vice President Mike Pence ― and criticism of Democratic vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris ― during Wednesday’s vice presidential debate.

Trump tweeted almost an hour into the debate that Pence was “doing GREAT!” and described California senator Harris as “a gaffe machine.”

Mike Pence is doing GREAT! She is a gaffe machine. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2020

Trump later claimed Pence had “WON BIG!”

Mike Pence WON BIG! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2020

Some Twitter users pointed out the irony of Trump ― who routinely misspeaks and often posts embarrassing typos on Twitter ― accusing someone else of committing a gaffe.

Others asked if the president was watching the same debate as everyone else.

Trump, who routinely lies, misleads & misspeaks, calls Kamala Harris "a gaffe machine" --> https://t.co/ovhDcWw0pN — Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) October 8, 2020

Which debate are you watching? Change the channel to the #VPDebate — Chidi®️ (@ChidiNwatu) October 8, 2020

Is the President @realDonaldTrump watching the same #VPDebate ? Asking because the fact-checking is really killing @Mike_Pence https://t.co/4u3QJKbsVa — Jesús García (@JesusGar) October 8, 2020

And by "gaffe" I assume you mean coherent and viable expressions of policy? https://t.co/NyhHtXFiCw — Abigail Disney (@abigaildisney) October 8, 2020

"she" has a name — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) October 8, 2020

She is a truth machine wiping the floor with your pitiful patsy Pence. #VPDebates #BidenHarris2020ToSaveAmerica — Lesley Abravanel🆘 (@lesleyabravanel) October 8, 2020

Mike Pence looked like an utter idiot trying to cover up your coronavirus debacle. — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) October 8, 2020

The irony is strong with this one https://t.co/gH0UKx4nME — Ben Palmer (@benjpalmer) October 8, 2020

It’s ironic af coming from this guy. https://t.co/O2zZgdJxPk — John Kohler (@clmbien) October 8, 2020

The scheduled tweets are the best. https://t.co/EblR2KuGlB — Abraham Gutman 🔥 (@abgutman) October 8, 2020

Since when can you spell "gaffe"? — Jeremy Kaplan (@SmashDawg) October 8, 2020

You still don’t know how to spell “Kamala” do you? — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) October 8, 2020

210,000+ dead from the pandemic that Mike Pence was supposed to manage. No one’s winning. — Chris Sotomayor (@SotoColor) October 8, 2020

She??? Her name is Kamala Harris. https://t.co/9UkK2aTmQU — Alexandra (@maizenthusiast) October 8, 2020

Are you watching the same debate we are? You just thinks it's great b/c he mentions your name all the time..please...grow up! https://t.co/G0Bs3PbsGp — ashamedof repubs🆘 (@ashamedofrepubs) October 8, 2020

Your boy alienated women for 90 minutes and then a fly stuck to his head.



Go to bed. https://t.co/s969d2gluZ — Roshan Rinaldi (@Roshan_Rinaldi) October 8, 2020

Is he watching the same debate I'm watching?#VPDebate2020 https://t.co/nG02fjFFQS — Greg Stulen (@GregStulen) October 8, 2020