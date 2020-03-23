Conservative Website Hammers Trump For Repeatedly Lying About Coronavirus Tests

A conservative website denounced President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence for repeatedly lying about the availability of coronavirus tests.

The two leaders said millions of tests were being sent out, but states complained they weren’t arriving, and when the tests did come, they were missing crucial elements.

In response, The Bulwark, which is run by a group of anti-Trump conservatives, published a supercut of Trump and Pence promising tests side-by-side with numbers showing what really happened:

Watch: All the President’s false promises regarding the tests for COVID-19 https://t.co/352PZlz5DE pic.twitter.com/spD0tZG6iK — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) March 22, 2020

The failure to test suspected cases has made it impossible to determine how many people have the infection and how fast it’s spreading. A lack of testing also makes it difficult to know if and when measures to slow COVID-19 have worked.