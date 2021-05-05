Trump Mocked For Continuing To Harp On Pence For Not Stealing Election

Trump’s grievance-filled post ripped into the three prominent Republicans for failing to back his 2020 election lies and help him cheat his way to reelection, using run-on sentences like this one attacking Cheney, the third-ranking House Republican:

“Warmonger Liz Cheney, who has virtually no support left in the Great State of Wyoming, continues to unknowingly and foolishly say that there was no Election Fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election when in fact, the evidence, including no Legislative approvals as demanded by the U.S. Constitution, shows the exact opposite.”

At least Cheney got her own run-on sentence.

Trump condenses his attacks on Pence, his former vice president, and McConnell, the Senate minority leader, into this word salad:

“Had Mike Pence referred the information on six states (only need two) back to State Legislatures, and had gutless and clueless MINORITY Leader Mitch McConnell (he blew two seats in Georgia that should have never been lost) fought to expose all of the corruption that was presented at the time, with more found since, we would have had a far different Presidential result, and our Country would not be turning into a socialist nightmare!”

Oh, he ends with “Never give up!”

Back in January, Pence refused to reject the electoral votes for Joe Biden because he didn’t believe had “unilateral authority to determine which electoral votes should be counted and which should not,” he wrote in a letter to Congress.

Pro-Trump supporters at the Jan. 6 Capitol riot shouted “Hang Mike Pence!” after the then-V.P. said he would follow the law.

Since then, Pence has tried to get back on Trump’s good side by pushing falsehoods about election security. He has been praising the former president in recent speeches that seem designed to raise his profile for a possible 2024 presidential run.

Twitter users had strong comments about the ex-president’s return to social media, even if he had to start his own platform to do it:

Trump almost got Pence killed. Does he seem to feel bad about it? Not really. https://t.co/SQY3zGU1dk — Scott Whitlock (@ScottJW) May 5, 2021

Exhibit A on why banning him from Facebook was the right decision. https://t.co/5qpGOq9SSW — Josh Douglas (@JoshuaADouglas) May 5, 2021

More evidence that Pence's standing with the activist base will always be whatever Trump decides it to be. — Kevin Madden (@KevinMaddenDC) May 5, 2021

Of course, a few curmudgeons couldn’t help but notice how pathetic this makes Pence look.

Pence is the only one of the three trying to hold onto a political future by still claiming his relationship with Trump is good. https://t.co/tFUIRSGidj — Annie Karni (@anniekarni) May 5, 2021

Last week in SC, Pence praised Trump extensively and said serving as his vice president was the greatest honor of his life. https://t.co/C3A1T9lbo1 — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) May 5, 2021

LOL, Pence can never be obsequious enough to win Trump's favor - but he'll keep trying! — Jennifer 'pro-voting' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) May 5, 2021