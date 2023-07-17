Maggie Haberman Explains Why Donald Trump May Go On Mike Tyson’s Podcast

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman suggested why former President Donald Trump may appear on the podcast of former boxer Mike Tyson.

Haberman, talking to CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Friday, noted how Trump and Tyson are longtime associates with Trump “actually an advisor of sorts” to the athlete in the 1980s, who became one of his staunchest defenders when the boxer was convicted of rape.

That Trump is, per Politico, reportedly in talks for an appearance on “Hotboxin’ With Mike Tyson” is “not entirely surprising,” Haberman said in a video shared online by Mediaite.

It also served as “a reminder that Trump has this unique niche that he tries to appeal to just in terms of cultural aspects of the country,” she added.

“He has been a public figure, he has been a celebrity. He has also been sort of a sports figure. And he has been, or at least, connected to the world of wrestling, connected to the world of boxing,” she continued.

Trump’s campaign has “long seen that as an advantage that it can press, especially as it tries to appeal to men,” Haberman said, acknowledging there was “a potential recipe for things getting a little complicated in an interview, but we’ll see.”