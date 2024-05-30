PoliticsDonald TrumpTruth SocialMike Tyson

Trump Takes Bite Out Of Phony Mike Tyson Pic On Truth Social: 'Thank You Mike!'

The former president showed love to the boxing icon over a fake photo on his social media platform.
Ben Blanchet
Donald Trump tipped his hat to Mike Tyson on Wednesday as he shared a fake photo that appeared to show the boxer expressing his support for the former president.

Trump, in a post to his Truth Social platform, shared the phony picture that featured Tyson rocking a shirt that reads “If You Don’t Like Trump Then You Probably Won’t Like Me... And I’m OK With That.”

“Thank you Mike!,” Trump wrote.

But the boxing icon, who reportedly is “doing great” after suffering a medical emergency on Sunday, has never posted a picture of him wearing such a shirt.

The picture Trump shared is an altered screenshot from a video in March that shows Tyson wearing a “Sign the contract, big boy” tee — apparel he’s selling ahead of his match against Jake Paul in July.

Trump has maintained a friendship with Tyson over the years as he notably came to his defense after the boxer was convicted of rape in 1992.

Tyson would later endorse Trump for president on HuffPost Live back in 2015, telling the New York Post that he “knows what it’s like when everybody is out to get you.”

The former president — whose campaign has reportedly expressed interest in Tyson interviewing him — most recently sat in the front row with the boxer, Kid Rock and Dana White during UFC 287 in Miami last year.

Tyson, when asked about his appearance alongside Trump on the PBD Podcast last year, told Patrick Bet-David that he’s “never had a bad moment” with the former president and he recently had dinner with him at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

