POLITICS

'Heartless' Trump Slammed For Apparent Dig At Mitt Romney's Coronavirus Quarantine

Twitter users call out the president over comments he made after learning the Utah senator was exposed to the virus.

President Donald Trump is being called out for seemingly taunting Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) for being in self-quarantine due to potential coronavirus exposure. 

Romney released a statement on Sunday saying he was experiencing no symptoms but had prolonged exposure to Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), who tested positive for the virus. 

“Romney’s in isolation?” Trump said when asked about it during a news conference. “Gee, that’s too bad.”

Trump said he wasn’t being sarcastic. But he’s been highly critical of Romney, in recent months, calling him a “fool” and a “pompous ‘ass’” and claiming Utah voters look at him with “contempt & disgust.” 

Given Trump’s history of attacking his critics when they’re down ― including hurling insults at the late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) during his cancer battle and even after his death ― many of his critics weren’t buying it: 

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Overnight Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Politics and Government Coronavirus Mitt Romney Rand Paul
CONVERSATIONS