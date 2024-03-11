Former President Donald Trump faced fierce criticism for mocking President Joe Biden over his stutter.
Presumptive GOP nominee Trump fumed at what he described as Biden’s “angry, dark, hate-filled” State of the Union address during a campaign rally in Rome, Georgia, on Saturday.
Four-times-indicted Trump said: “‘Bring the country t-t-t-t-together? I’m going to bring it together.’ No. No. He’s a threat to democracy. I will tell you. He’s a threat to democracy.”
Critics on X (formerly Twitter) slammed Trump’s taunting of Biden, who has worked to overcome his lifelong speech impediment. They also ripped the laughing response of Trump’s supporters, who lapped the comment up.
The MeidasTouch Network drew a sharp comparison between Trump’s attack and Biden’s empathy for fellow stutterers, such as the now-viral moment he bonded with then-13-year-old Brayden Harrington and later helped him tackle his stutter. Watch the video here:
It’s not the first time Trump or his allies have mocked Biden over his stutter.
In 2020, Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump (and now the newly-installed co-chair of the Republican National Committee) insisted she wasn’t referring to Biden’s stutter when she said of the then-Democratic hopeful: “I’m supposed to want him to fail at every turn, but every time he comes on stage or they turn to him, I’m like, ‘Joe, can you get it out? Let’s get the words out, Joe.’ You kinda feel bad for him. The problem is that’s their front-runner, guys, OK?”
Former Trump White House press secretary-turned-Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R) apologized and deleted her post after Biden himself called her out for writing: “I I I I I I I I I I I I I I I hhhave absolutely no idea what Biden is talking about.”