Donald Trump Mocked Someone Over A Twitter Typo And His Mentions Burst Into Flames

Hamberders, anyone?

President Donald Trump mocked someone about a typo on Twitter and people immediately flooded him with examples of his own many, many spelling mistakes in response.

Trump ― who has previously misspelled both his and his own wife’s names on the social media platform ― on Thursday poked fun at The Washington Post’s conservative columnist Jennifer Rubin for mistakenly writing “Bloombefg” in a tweet about 2020 presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg:

The hypocrisy proved too much for many tweeters.

Hamberders, anyone?

