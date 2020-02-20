President Donald Trump mocked someone about a typo on Twitter and people immediately flooded him with examples of his own many, many spelling mistakes in response.
Trump ― who has previously misspelled both his and his own wife’s names on the social media platform ― on Thursday poked fun at The Washington Post’s conservative columnist Jennifer Rubin for mistakenly writing “Bloombefg” in a tweet about 2020 presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg:
The hypocrisy proved too much for many tweeters.
Hamberders, anyone?
