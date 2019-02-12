Most people know Mr. Bean, the bumbling comedy character portrayed by British actor Rowan Atkinson:

And most people know President Donald Trump:

But what happens when they’re morphed together?

Well, this:

Journalist Mikael Thalen surfaced the unsettling so-called “deepfake” created by PolygonGraphics last week.

He called it “by far the most terrifying one I’ve seen.”

Check out the clip below and the explainer on ”deepfakes″ above.

At least it’s not as terrifying as this recut “Mean Bean” trailer which did the rounds a couple of years ago.