George Conway Slams Trump For Attacking Republican Who Called For Impeachment

Attorney George Conway slammed Donald Trump for a string of lies in his Twitter attack Sunday on the first GOP federal lawmaker to call for his impeachment.

“You never stop lying, do you?” the husband of senior White House aide Kellyanne Conway shot back in a tweet after Trump called Rep. Justin Amash (R-Mich.) a “loser” and a “total lightweight.”

Amash on Saturday tweeted a list of carefully considered reasons for impeachment, based on a meticulous reading of the report by special counsel Robert Mueller. He concluded that conduct detailed by Mueller was “impeachable,” that Attorney General William Barr “deliberately misrepresented the report,” and that “partisanship” was stopping GOP lawmakers from doing the right thing.

“Contrary to Barr’s portrayal, Mueller’s report reveals that President Trump engaged in specific actions and a pattern of behavior that meet the threshold for impeachment,” Amash wrote.

In his attack on Amash, Trump insisted in a tweet Sunday that the Mueller report was “strong on no collusion” and “no obstruction,” and “anyway how do you obstruct when there is no crime?” he asked.

You never stop lying, do you? https://t.co/LcYqivuAM2 — George Conway (@gtconway3d) May 19, 2019

• “strong on NO COLLUSION” 👉LIE



• “and, ultimately, NO OBSTRUCTION”👉LIE



• “how do you Obstruct when there is no crime”👉LIE to suggest you couldn’t and didn’t



•”the crimes were committed by the other side”👉LIEhttps://t.co/BlxcGmM9qy — George Conway (@gtconway3d) May 19, 2019

Mueller’s comments were not “strong” on “no collusion,” as Trump claimed. Investigators “did not establish ... coordination” between the Trump campaign and “sweeping” Russian interference in the presidential election, according to the report. But investigators also determined that “relevant communications” concerning Russian ties were “deleted.” The “Office cannot rule out the possibility that the unavailable information would shed additional light on ... events,” the report noted.

As for obstruction charges, the report stated it “does not exonerate” Trump. Mueller detailed convincing examples of obstruction, but noted that the policy of the Justice Department is not to indict a sitting president.

Obstruction of justice charges can be brought without proving an underlying crime. But as the Washington Post points out, there “were underlying crimes — lots of them,” and that’s why people linked to the Trump campaign are in prison.

The one credible point Trump made in his tweet, Conway noted, was that Amash “plays right into” the hands of the president’s opponents.

•”plays right into our opponents hands”👉you seem to oppose justice and the rule of law, so, at least on this one, TRUEhttps://t.co/BlxcGmM9qy — George Conway (@gtconway3d) May 19, 2019