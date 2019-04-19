Trump Calls Some Statements In Mueller Report 'Total Bulls**t'

President Donald Trump tweeted Friday that some statements about him featured in special counsel Robert Mueller’s report are “total bullshit.”

Trump again slammed the “Crazy Mueller Report,” which was released Thursday and outlined Mueller’s findings about Russian interference in the 2016 election and potential obstruction of justice by Trump. The president warned against “people that take so-called ‘notes,’” arguing that parts of the report based on notes taken by aides and White House officials weren’t legitimate and claiming “the notes never existed until needed.”

Statements are made about me by certain people in the Crazy Mueller Report, in itself written by 18 Angry Democrat Trump Haters, which are fabricated & totally untrue. Watch out for people that take so-called “notes,” when the notes never existed until needed. Because I never.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 19, 2019

...agreed to testify, it was not necessary for me to respond to statements made in the “Report” about me, some of which are total bullshit & only given to make the other person look good (or me to look bad). This was an Illegally Started Hoax that never should have happened, a... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 19, 2019

Trump is quoted in the report complaining about note-taking during a meeting with former White House counsel Don McGahn.

“Why do you take notes? Lawyers don’t take notes. I never had a lawyer who took notes,” Trump said before arguing his former personal lawyer Roy Cohn never wrote things down during their meetings.

Trump has repeatedly claimed there was “no collusion” or obstruction and labeled Mueller’s investigation as a “witch hunt.”

“No collusion. No obstruction. There never was, by the way, and there never will be,” he said Thursday minutes after the redacted report was made public. “This should never happen to another president again. This hoax. This should never happen to another president again.”