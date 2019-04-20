President Donald Trump spent Good Friday golfing with controversial conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh at Mar-a-Lago ― and ranting about the Mueller report on Twitter.

It was two of the president’s posts in particular, however, that set social media alight.

One involved Trump calling “total bullshit” on some of the statements about him in special counsel Robert Mueller’s report into Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible Trump campaign collusion, which was released in redacted form on Thursday containing damning details about the president.

...agreed to testify, it was not necessary for me to respond to statements made in the “Report” about me, some of which are total bullshit & only given to make the other person look good (or me to look bad). This was an Illegally Started Hoax that never should have happened, a... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 19, 2019

Trump later shared Twitter user Scott Atkins’ attack on The Washington Post about its Friday front page. The newspaper’s main headline read: “Mueller details Russian interference, Trump’s attempts to disrupt probe.”

Atkins’ tweet featured the term “circle jerk.” Dictionary.com defines it as slang for “mutual masturbation among three or more persons.”

This is why nobody but the @DNC circle jerk takes this seriously anymore. That front page is a disgrace but in its disgrace, many wake up. Thank God for @realDonaldTrump for waking millions of Americans up to the truth about the @washingtonpost — Scott Atkins (@ScottFantasy) April 19, 2019

It is also figuratively used, the website notes, to denote a “group of people who are ‘getting themselves off’ in the echo chamber of their own opinions or activities.”

The two presidential posts inevitably caught the attention of fellow Twitter users, who struggled to contain their disbelief:

Bullshit and circle jerk in a single day by the president of the USA pic.twitter.com/J20IFaclog — Tom Embury-Dennis (@TomEmburyD) April 19, 2019

Is this the first time the president of the United States has ever openly pushed the term “circle jerk”?



Asking for a citizen who can’t look away. — Alex Ward (@AlexWardVox) April 19, 2019

Did our President really just re-tweet a post with the word “circle jerk” in it? 🤦🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/2YgEqgXF58 — Mick Lee (@micklee) April 19, 2019

nytimes explain what a circle jerk is — J Emory Parker 🌈 Subscribe to The Post & Courier (@jaspar) April 19, 2019

Trump today RTed a tweet with the words "circle jerk" in it. Funny because his legal philosophy is also based on lyrics by the band The Circle Jerks. https://t.co/FAM650SF4w pic.twitter.com/AHz2BA0iS3 — Stuart Schrader (@stschrader1) April 19, 2019

How does the absolutist "I respect the office" crowd feel about "bullshit" and "circle jerk"? — David Gura (@davidgura) April 19, 2019

Robert Caro Jr.'s third volume on Donald Trump includes separate chapters on the cultural meaning of the Game of Thrones font and an extensive exploration of the definition of the phrase "circle jerk." — Paul Blumenthal (@PaulBlu) April 19, 2019

Imagine this will be the first time "circle jerk" is preserved in the Presidential Records Act, but maybe not? https://t.co/AfTpr8vSgm — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) April 19, 2019

The President of the USA just retweeted out “circle jerk”.



Happy Good Friday! pic.twitter.com/NfHzZc98uJ — Mike Mongo (@MikeMongo) April 19, 2019

Today, Trump tweeted ‘bullshit’ and retweeted a tweet with ‘circle jerk’ in it



Next time the religious right talks about morals in politics, please remind them of Trump’s behavior on Good Friday 2019 — Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) April 19, 2019

In the last hour, the President once again called the press the enemy of the people and RTed something that referred to a circle jerk. This, after his nine hour pause in his ramblings this morning. pic.twitter.com/X4Z6HIeJTh — Maureen Johnson (@maureenjohnson) April 19, 2019

President Civility has today tweeted the word “bullshit” and retweeted a post accusing the media of engaging in a “circle jerk.” #undignified pic.twitter.com/adcoOKLAq6 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 19, 2019

It's Good Friday, so I guess we should note that Trump is promoting a tweet referring to a "DNC circle jerk" and putting targets on the backs of the NYTimes and WaPost.



I've said it 20 times before: There is no bottom to this presidency until it's over https://t.co/HamHzs9qPE pic.twitter.com/F1AGq1qTro — Mark Follman (@markfollman) April 19, 2019

Pretty sure this retweet is the first public use of the phrase “circle jerk” by a sitting President pic.twitter.com/ATaUoJmgnK — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) April 19, 2019