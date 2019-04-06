Trump Says He Has 'Every Right' To Read Mueller Report

President Donald Trump launched into yet another Twitter tirade Saturday on special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, claiming to be entitled to see the final report.

“I have not read the Mueller Report yet, even though I have every right to do so,” he asserted, adding that he only knows the conclusions, which he said include “No Collusion” and “No Obstruction” of justice.

I have not read the Mueller Report yet, even though I have every right to do so. Only know the conclusions, and on the big one, No Collusion. Likewise, recommendations made to our great A.G. who found No Obstruction. 13 Angry Trump hating Dems (later brought to 18) given two..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 6, 2019

.....years and $30 million, and they found No Collusion, No Obstruction. But the Democrats, no matter what we give them, will NEVER be satisfied. A total waste of time. As @FrankLuntz has just stated, “Enough, America has had enough. What have you accomplished. Public is fed up.” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 6, 2019

Trump appointee Attorney General William Barr has not revealed the report to the president yet and will decide whether it is ever given to the public.

Last month, Barr released his summary of Mueller’s nearly 400-page report to Congress, informing lawmakers that the probe did not find evidence to establish that the president’s 2016 campaign engaged in a conspiracy with Russia and that it didn’t reach a conclusion about whether Trump obstructed justice. It was not, however, the total exoneration Trump claims.

Though Barr said in March that Trump “would have the right to assert privilege over certain parts of the report,” he noted that the president has “stated publicly that he intends to defer to me and, accordingly, there are no plans to submit the report to the White House for a privilege review.”

On Wednesday, both The New York Times and The Washington Post reported that members of Mueller’s investigative team were irked by Barr’s portrayal of the report, some claiming there was significant evidence regarding obstruction, and that the attorney general downplayed damaging information.

According to the Post, some investigators had even prepared individual summaries concerning each part of the report with the hope that they’d be made public and were frustrated to learn that wouldn’t be the case.

On Thursday, Barr defended his handling of the report, using grand jury secrecy rules to reason that it couldn’t be immediately released because it contains sensitive information.

It is expected that Barr will release the report later this month with redactions.