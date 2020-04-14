Twitter Users Rip Trump For Delaying Coronavirus Stimulus Checks To Add His Name

President Donald Trump’s name is being added to the checks many Americans will receive as part of the stimulus package aimed at helping people during the coronavirus pandemic.
Trump is not adding his signature ― he’s not authorized to sign such checks ― but the Treasure Department is adding his name to the memo line along with the phrase “Economic Impact Payment.”
It’s the first time a president’s name will appear on payments from the IRS.
The money is from a bipartisan deal passed by Congress, not a unilateral decision by Trump.
The IRS has denied that the change will delay the checks. However, senior officials told The Washington Post that it could slow delivery by several days.
With 17 million filing for unemployment over the past three weeks and food banks overwhelmed by crowds seeking aid as measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 shut down much of the nation, that potential delay has Trump’s critics fuming on social media:
