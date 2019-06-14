Trump Rips Pelosi For 'Fascist Statement' After She Accuses Him Of 'Criminal Cover-Up'

President Donald Trump lashed out against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) after she publicly accused him of staging “a criminal cover-up” and condemned his willingness to accept dirt on election rivals from foreign governments.

“It’s a fascist statement, It’s a disgraceful statement,” he told “Fox & Friends” on Friday. “I call her ‘Nervous Nancy.’ She’s a nervous wreck ... for her to make a statement like that is outrageous.”

In a Wednesday interview with ABC News, Trump said he might not tell the FBI if he were offered damaging information from foreign sources about his 2020 challengers, describing it as opposition research rather than election interference.

“I think you might want to listen,” he said. “I think there’s nothing wrong with listening. If somebody called from a country, Norway, [and said], ‘We have information on your opponent.’ Oh, I think I’d want to hear it.”

Trump added that he would “go maybe to the FBI” if he “thought there was something wrong,” but gave no assurance that he would, arguing that the agency “doesn’t have enough agents to take care of it.”

Rebuking the president during a Thursday press conference, Pelosi called his “cavalier” remarks “an assault on our democracy.”

“It’s a very sad thing that he does not know right from wrong. I believe that he has been involved in a criminal cover-up ― I’ve said that before ― and our investigation is demonstrating that.”

Hitting back at Pelosi’s allegation, Trump said Friday that “she ought to be ashamed of herself.”

“It’s a disgrace,” he added.

While Trump and Pelosi have squared off repeatedly, the House Speaker said on Tuesday that she’s through responding to his personal attacks, stating at the Peter G. Peterson Foundation fiscal summit that she’s “done with him.”

“My stock goes up every time he attacks me,” she contended.

Though some Democrats have advocated for impeachment proceedings to begin in light of the conclusion of former special counsel Robert Mueller’s report, Pelosi has attempted to pull back the reins, noting that her caucus is “not even close” to having sufficient support for the action and that an “ironclad” case would be needed first.