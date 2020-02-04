Trump, Pelosi Seem To Swap Snubs As State Of The Union Gets Off To Icy Start

The State of the Union address got off to a cold start Tuesday night as President Donald Trump appeared to refuse House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) outstretched hand.

Pelosi looked off to her right and gave a slight shrug after the apparent snub.

Trump also did not shake the hand of Mike Pence, although the vice president didn’t extend his hand to receive one, either.

Moments later, Pelosi may have delivered a snub of her own with a highly abbreviated introduction: “Members of Congress, the president of the United States.”

In most cases, the speaker begins by saying, “I have the high privilege and distinct honor of presenting to you the president of the United States.”

Last year, Trump shook hands with Pelosi and Pence but began speaking before she could introduce him.

In 2018, Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) was still speaker, and the event began with handshakes and the more traditional “high privilege and distinct honor” introduction.