Twitter Users Turn Trump’s New Nickname For Nancy Pelosi Right Back At Him

President Donald Trump tried to break out a new nickname for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

Instead, critics are using it on him.

Trump has repeatedly and without evidence accused Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) of treason, a federal crime that carries a potential death sentence.

Now, he’s claiming the speaker is “every bit as guilty,” accusing her of “high crimes” and “treason.” He also called her “nervous Nancy,” a nickname he attempted briefly in June but quickly abandoned.

He tweeted:

Nancy Pelosi knew of all of the many Shifty Adam Schiff lies and massive frauds perpetrated upon Congress and the American people, in the form of a fraudulent speech knowingly delivered as a ruthless con, and the illegal meetings with a highly partisan “Whistleblower” & lawyer... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2019

....This makes Nervous Nancy every bit as guilty as Liddle’ Adam Schiff for High Crimes and Misdemeanors, and even Treason. I guess that means that they, along with all of those that evilly “Colluded” with them, must all be immediately Impeached! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2019

Trump was slammed over the baseless accusations, with critics accusing him of trying to distract from the ongoing impeachment investigation.

And many pointed out that someone appears to be getting nervous ... but it’s not Pelosi:

Honestly, I’m just laughing at the pathetic “Nervous Nancy”. Nancy Pelosi has nerves of steel. I’ve never even seen her nervous.



It’s always projection with him. https://t.co/UYxWoPGrE3 — Neera Tanden (@neeratanden) October 7, 2019

Exactly. Trump’s the “Nervous Nancy.” It’s a great nickname for him. https://t.co/QyfmOCJqZ4 — John Aravosis 🇺🇸 (@aravosis) October 7, 2019

do you have -any- idea just how ridiculous you sound — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) October 7, 2019

President Pelosi is certainly not nervous. You’re projecting. — Fielding (@FieldingFishly) October 7, 2019

Because Adam Schiff paraphrased the Trump-Zelensky call and because the whistleblower contacted House Intel staff in accordance with rules [refers to notes] Pelosi did treason. pic.twitter.com/Dzdzc0qxFv — Philip Bump (@pbump) October 7, 2019

“What about ...”

“What about ...”

“What about ...”

“What about ...”



There’s a name for engaging in this form of whining (instead of acting, you know, Presidential):



IT’S CALLED “WHATABOUTISM.” — Rob Anderson for Louisiana (@RobAnderson2018) October 7, 2019

You are the "Nervous Nancy" in this scenario. B'bye..impeach, no pardons. b'bye tRUMP swamp. — wrobbAntArtist (@AntWrobb) October 7, 2019

Donald Trump just called for Nancy Pelosi to be impeached. This guy needs medical attention. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) October 7, 2019

There's only one Nervous and "negative Nancy" here.. And it's not Nancy.



Impeachment must be feeling more and more real..#ImpeachTheMF #TrumpResign #Trump #SundayThoughts — The Wiseman Said🗨️ (@TheWisemanSaid2) October 7, 2019

Deranged Donny is getting very nervous about his legacy.

Give up - you already destroyed it yourself. — Old Man (@IAAOFM) October 7, 2019

Yet again, whatever he’s telling you here, the center of it all is an accusation by a whistle-blower that he’s asked Ukraine - a country desperate for aid - to investigate as a favor his political opponent. This has been CONFIRMED by Trump himself who released the transcript. — Tom Coates (@tomcoates) October 7, 2019

When you find out about the fraudulent speeches you’ve made, you’re going to be really mad at you — Devin Nunes’ cow 🐮 (@DevinCow) October 7, 2019

You got the double dip going on Schiff in these tweets, but just "Nervous Nancy" for Pelosi?



pffft. Weak sauce!



Are ya scared of her? — Goodbye_G0P (@HoosierCornGuy) October 7, 2019

These are words from Trump's most recent tweet used to describe & attack other people.



Shifty

Lies

Massive frauds

Fraudulent speech

Ruthless con

Illegal meetings

Highly partisan

Nervous

Guilty

Evilly

High Crimes

Misdemeanors

Treason

Impeached



The projection is stunning. — Scott Hechinger (@ScottHech) October 7, 2019

Republicans spin these authoritarian outbursts as (very unfunny) “jokes” but President Trump obviously believes them and that is super dangerous because he is the President of the United States. — David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) October 7, 2019

Your arrogance is exceeded only by your astounding ignorance. And you seem very, very nervous. Many people are saying it. — NotOnMyWatch (@9_BulletPoints) October 7, 2019

It's not a crime to investigate you (yet).

She doesn't seem at all nervous.

You, however, have been melting down on Twitter for days.#ImpeachTrumpPenceBarrPompeo pic.twitter.com/zPSBEIUDm7 — D Villella ❄️ (@dvillella) October 7, 2019

doesn't seem nervous to me, but YOU sure do!#ImpeachmentIsComing #ImpeachTrump



Men are entirely too emotional! https://t.co/xnU3JcvZVw — GeezerWench - SavageFilthyMouthedWife (@RickieBansbach) October 7, 2019