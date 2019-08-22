Here's A Running List Of The Women Trump Has Demeaned Using The Word 'Nasty'

President Donald Trump referred to yet another woman as “nasty” during a press gaggle with reporters before boarding Marine One on Wednesday.

The insult has become one of his favorite ways to demean women since launching his presidential campaign in 2016.

Here’s a list of women Trump has called “nasty.” If past is prologue, it’s primed to grow faster than the president’s vocabulary.

Democratic Presidential Nominee Hillary Clinton

During their third and final debate ahead of the 2016 election, Trump referred to his Democratic challenger, Hillary Clinton, as a “nasty woman” while she outlined her plans to raise taxes on the wealthy. Feminists around the world wasted little time in repurposing the term, using it to identify women who buck patriarchal systems.

Carmen Yulín Cruz, Mayor of San Juan

In 2017, San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz publicly criticized the Trump administration for its inadequate response to Hurricane Maria and the devastation it wrought in Puerto Rico. Trump responded in a tweet, declaring the mayor’s behavior “nasty” and suggesting she was goaded into it by his political opponents.

The Mayor of San Juan, who was very complimentary only a few days ago, has now been told by the Democrats that you must be nasty to Trump. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017

Sen. Kamala Harris

During an interview on Fox Business in May, Trump said Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) was “probably very nasty” during her questioning of Attorney General William Barr, who was called before the Senate Judiciary Committee to discuss his handling of then-special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian interference in the 2016 election.

In this instance, Trump had to use the word “probably” because he allegedly hadn’t watched the testimony himself.

President Trump says Kamala Harris "was probably very nasty" at today's Barr hearing pic.twitter.com/8yZiAVQt0e — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) May 2, 2019

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex

In a June interview, Trump called Meghan Markle, now the Duchess of Sussex, “nasty” after being told she once criticized him for being divisive.

Donald Trump claims he never called Meghan Markle "nasty," but here's the actual audio of him doing it, provided by his own campaign account @TrumpWarRoom. pic.twitter.com/upsLTutIcF — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) June 2, 2019

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

During an interview with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham at Normandy American Cemetery, Trump called House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) a “nasty, vindictive, horrible person” after Ingraham said Pelosi spoke critically of him in a closed-door meeting.

At Normandy American cemetery, President Trump launches into an attack on the "nasty" Nancy Pelosi, calling her "Nervous Nancy" pic.twitter.com/hAgzmtIEA1 — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) June 7, 2019

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen

Trump said the prime minister of Denmark’s comments were “nasty” after she declined to engage in talks about the sale of Greenland to America.

"You don't talk to the United States that way": Trump makes it personal with Danish PM over Greenland, calling her dismissal "nasty" https://t.co/yjXPS96K49 pic.twitter.com/HNFUef7hWK — Yahoo News (@YahooNews) August 21, 2019