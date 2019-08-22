Here's A Running List Of The Women Trump Has Demeaned Using The Word 'Nasty'

President Donald Trump referred to yet another woman as “nasty” during a press gaggle with reporters before boarding Marine One on Wednesday.
The insult has become one of his favorite ways to demean women since launching his presidential campaign in 2016.
Whether his continued reliance on the word is strategy, the marking of a simple mind or some combination of the two is the subject of frequent debate. It is worth noting that the president has deployed a similar tactic to publicly insult the intelligence of Black people who don’t comply with his wishes.
Here’s a list of women Trump has called “nasty.” If past is prologue, it’s primed to grow faster than the president’s vocabulary.
Democratic Presidential Nominee Hillary Clinton
During their third and final debate ahead of the 2016 election, Trump referred to his Democratic challenger, Hillary Clinton, as a “nasty woman” while she outlined her plans to raise taxes on the wealthy. Feminists around the world wasted little time in repurposing the term, using it to identify women who buck patriarchal systems.
Carmen Yulín Cruz, Mayor of San Juan
In 2017, San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz publicly criticized the Trump administration for its inadequate response to Hurricane Maria and the devastation it wrought in Puerto Rico. Trump responded in a tweet, declaring the mayor’s behavior “nasty” and suggesting she was goaded into it by his political opponents.
Sen. Kamala Harris
During an interview on Fox Business in May, Trump said Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) was “probably very nasty” during her questioning of Attorney General William Barr, who was called before the Senate Judiciary Committee to discuss his handling of then-special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian interference in the 2016 election.
In this instance, Trump had to use the word “probably” because he allegedly hadn’t watched the testimony himself.
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
In a June interview, Trump called Meghan Markle, now the Duchess of Sussex, “nasty” after being told she once criticized him for being divisive.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi
During an interview with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham at Normandy American Cemetery, Trump called House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) a “nasty, vindictive, horrible person” after Ingraham said Pelosi spoke critically of him in a closed-door meeting.
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen
Trump said the prime minister of Denmark’s comments were “nasty” after she declined to engage in talks about the sale of Greenland to America.