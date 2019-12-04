World leaders appear to have been caught on camera mocking President Donald Trump at the NATO summit in London on Tuesday night in a video that is going viral.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and who appears to be Princess Anne all feature in the clip tweeted by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation that’s garnered more than 5 million views.
“Is that why you were late?” Johnson is heard asking Macron. “He was late because he takes a 40-minute press conference off the top,” Trudeau interjects.
Trudeau can later be heard saying “you just watched his team’s jaws drop to the floor.”
The footage is admittedly low on context and at times inaudible.
But that did not stop high-profile Twitter users from suggesting the leaders of foreign countries were chuckling and gossiping about Trump behind his back.
Trump had earlier in the day attacked Macron for his “very, very nasty” comments on NATO during a rambling and lengthy press conference.
He also offered Macron “some nice ISIS fighters” in an exchange which ended with the French leader fact-checking Trump in real-time.
Trump also denied knowing scandal-hit British royal Prince Andrew, despite photographs proving the pair have met on multiple occasions.
Maggie Haberman, the White House correspondent for The New York Times, said she couldn’t get over the video “both for the fact that POTUS hates the thought of anyone laughing at him and for the fact that he long used ‘other countries are laughing at us’ as an attack against his predecessors.”
Conservative attorney George Conway, who frequently takes aim at Trump and his administration despite his wife Kellyanne Conway’s role as counselor to the president, responded with this biting post:
