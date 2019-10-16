Trump’s View On Nepotism Is Crystal Clear In This Newly Resurfaced Video

President Donald Trump confesses to liking nepotism in a newly resurfaced interview with CNN’s Larry King.

“I like nepotism,” Trump says in the 2006 sit-down, which MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” broadcast three times in a row on Wednesday.

“You can’t take care of your kids? You know better than I,” continues Trump, then a businessman and reality TV personality. “I like nepotism. A lot of people say, oh, nepotism. Usually these are people without children, but I like nepotism.”

The old exchange is now also going viral on Twitter.

“Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough and the show’s panel used the footage to highlight the hypocrisy of Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., who this week tried (and failed) to stoke conservative outrage over Hunter Biden’s admission that he benefited from the high-profile political career of his father, former Vice President Joe Biden.

Trump Jr., of course, is an executive vice president in his father’s company, The Trump Organization, when he is not campaigning on his behalf or sharing inappropriate memes of the president.

Check out the 2006 clip here: