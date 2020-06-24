CORONAVIRUS

Here's A Montage Of Trump Saying Dumb Stuff, Then Saying He Was Joking

His coronavirus testing remark inspired "The Daily Show" to present "Donald Trump: Never Not Joking."

President Donald Trump recently raised eyebrows by saying he asked officials to slow down coronavirus testing so there would be fewer cases. His press secretary said he was joking, but Trump later said, “I don’t kid,” and in a separate remark he claimed his comment was “semi-tongue-in-cheek.”

So which is it?

Trevor Noah’s “The Daily Show” didn’t answer that question on Tuesday, but it did collect clips of the president making odd or offensive statements, followed by a defense that he was joking.

The talk show called the montage: “Donald Trump: Never Not Joking.”

