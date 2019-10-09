President Donald Trump’s dictionary of nonsensical words just got a brand new entry, courtesy of his latest embarrassing typo on Twitter.
Trump on Wednesday morning accidentally wrote “wirch” instead of “witch” in a Twitter rant about the House impeachment investigation into him.
“For the good of the Country, this Wirch Hunt should end now!” he said.
Trump has previously written “moat” as “moot,” “stolen” as “stollen,” “hamburgers” as “hamberders,” “changed” as “chanded,” “chief” as “cheif” and “special counsel” as “special council.”
He also created the term “covfefe” and once even spelled his own name incorrectly.
The president’s latest Twitter gaffe led to an inevitable roasting on his favorite social media platform:
REAL LIFE. REAL NEWS. REAL VOICES.
Help us tell more of the stories that matter from voices that too often remain unheard.