President Donald Trump’s dictionary of nonsensical words just got a brand new entry, courtesy of his latest embarrassing typo on Twitter.

Trump on Wednesday morning accidentally wrote “wirch” instead of “witch” in a Twitter rant about the House impeachment investigation into him.

“For the good of the Country, this Wirch Hunt should end now!” he said.

A Total Scam by the Do Nothing Democrats. For the good of the Country, this Wirch Hunt should end now! https://t.co/G2nPapozye — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 9, 2019

Trump has previously written “moat” as “moot,” “stolen” as “stollen,” “hamburgers” as “hamberders,” “changed” as “chanded,” “chief” as “cheif” and “special counsel” as “special council.”

He also created the term “covfefe” and once even spelled his own name incorrectly.

The president’s latest Twitter gaffe led to an inevitable roasting on his favorite social media platform:

It’s sad when you see #wirch trend and know immediately it’s the President of the United States tweeting 🤦🏻‍♀️ — Sarah Hyland (@Sarah_Hyland) October 9, 2019

Wirches drink covfefe and eat hamberders in smockey hipster coffee shops. It's unpresidented. — Sue 🇺🇸🌎♻️🌳🔬🔭❄🌊 (@wasukasa) October 9, 2019

[extremely Elmer Fudd voice] be vewy vewy quiet, I'm hunting wirches https://t.co/d8Y8tJAfgr — Snake Moat Mancino-Williams (@Manda_like_wine) October 9, 2019

The wicked wirch of the west https://t.co/b9jhcvc7wx — Greg Jericho (@GrogsGamut) October 9, 2019

Wirch is when a witch builds birch furniture https://t.co/luK19wBMS9 — 🍂 Gillian Brockell 🍂 (@gbrockell) October 9, 2019

Bruh! You got to give us a chance to have a cup of coffee before you start this. https://t.co/HA33Q0OL9q — SUBSCRIBE OpieRadio podcast (@OpieRadio) October 9, 2019

Opens Twitter, sees "Wirch Hunt" trending & already knows why pic.twitter.com/fcS7aTsIFv — TrivWorks (@TrivWorks) October 9, 2019

Quit birching. — Captain Alucard 🧛‍♂️🎃🦇 (@BeardCapForever) October 9, 2019

A Wirch Hunt, huh? You seem totally calm and well spelled this morning.https://t.co/SddNQOhVwr — Morten Øverbye (@morten) October 9, 2019

#ThatMomentWhen you want to sound all tough but you use the words “Wirch Hunt.” pic.twitter.com/i6av6jb16m — Eric Wolfson (@EricWolfson) October 9, 2019

This wirch hunt should end? pic.twitter.com/NzESvLU9gY — Jamie Walton (@JamieWalton) October 9, 2019

Call off the Wirch Hunt! We found him! pic.twitter.com/X8o77awhYM — Paul Boyle (@paulboyle75) October 9, 2019

That’s it everyone! Wirch catchers down! https://t.co/YhIpgqFng0 — Heather Whaley (@HeatherWhaley) October 9, 2019

"’Wirch Hunt!’ cried the king. He then left to inspect the Moot, followed by a feast of hamburders & Covfefe...” pic.twitter.com/o0JzEVRRrN — TrivWorks (@TrivWorks) October 9, 2019