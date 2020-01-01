POLITICS

Donald Trump Won't Reveal His New Year's Resolution For The Weirdest Reason

Melania Trump said her resolution is for "peace in the world," but the president wouldn't reveal his.

President Donald Trump seems to have mixed up New Year’s resolutions with birthday wishes, telling reporters that you’re not supposed to say them out loud. 

Speaking at a party at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, first lady Melania Trump said her resolution is “peace in the world.” 

The president wouldn’t give his, saying “I’m not sure you’re supposed to say a resolution out loud.” 

“I don’t want to say what my resolution is because I think we jinx it, all right?” the president said. “But I can tell you, we really have a good resolution and it’s a resolution for our country.”

