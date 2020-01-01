President Donald Trump seems to have mixed up New Year’s resolutions with birthday wishes, telling reporters that you’re not supposed to say them out loud.

Speaking at a party at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, first lady Melania Trump said her resolution is “peace in the world.”

The president wouldn’t give his, saying “I’m not sure you’re supposed to say a resolution out loud.”

Reporter: "What's your resolution?"



Melania: "Peace in the world."



Donald: "I'm not sure you're supposed to say a resolution out loud" pic.twitter.com/xDCEi8BJ8v — QuickTake by Bloomberg (@QuickTake) January 1, 2020

“I don’t want to say what my resolution is because I think we jinx it, all right?” the president said. “But I can tell you, we really have a good resolution and it’s a resolution for our country.”