President Donald Trump seems to have mixed up New Year’s resolutions with birthday wishes, telling reporters that you’re not supposed to say them out loud.
Speaking at a party at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, first lady Melania Trump said her resolution is “peace in the world.”
The president wouldn’t give his, saying “I’m not sure you’re supposed to say a resolution out loud.”
“I don’t want to say what my resolution is because I think we jinx it, all right?” the president said. “But I can tell you, we really have a good resolution and it’s a resolution for our country.”
