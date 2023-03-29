What's Hot

PoliticsDonald Trump

New York Grand Jury Investigating Trump Will Break For Most Of April: Reports

Former President Donald Trump is under investigation related to a hush-money case involving his alleged affair with porn star Stormy Daniels.
Sebastian Murdock

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

The New York grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump’s alleged role in paying hush money to a porn star won’t meet for most of April, multiple outlets reported.

Earlier this month, Trump posted on his social media website that he would be indicted and arrested within days in relation to a $130,000 hush money payment his then-lawyer made to adult film actor Stormy Daniels in 2016.

“THEY’RE KILLING OUR NATION AS WE SIT BACK & WATCH. WE MUST SAVE AMERICA! PROTEST, PROTEST, PROTEST!!!” Trump wrote on Truth Social on March 18.

Trump’s social media post sparked a wave of speculation as to whether he would actually be arrested, but the grand jury hasn’t finished its work. On Wednesday, outlets including CNN and Politico reported that a decision about a possible indictment won’t be announced until late April at the earliest after a weekslong break for the grand jury.

The grand jury heard testimony in the Trump case Monday, but didn’t meet Wednesday and is expected to look at evidence in a separate matter on Thursday before breaking for most of April, Politico reported.

After announcing he’d soon be arrested, Trump reportedly raked in $1.5 million in three days for his 2024 presidential campaign.

Trump took Wednesday’s news that the grand jury would delay its decision as a victory, posting in all caps on Truth Social that he has “GAINED SUCH RESPECT FOR THIS GRAND JURY, & PERHAPS EVEN THE GRAND JURY SYSTEM AS A WHOLE.”

Sebastian Murdock - Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

