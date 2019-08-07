Donald Trump Lashes Out At New York Times Over Headline Change

President Donald Trump has chimed in on the controversy surrounding The New York Times changing its headline on a story about his response to two deadly mass shootings that took place over the weekend.

Trump said in a news conference Monday morning that he denounced hatred and white supremacy, and the Times wrote about his comments under the headline “Trump Urges Unity Vs. Racism.” The publication was widely criticized for this framing, considering Trump’s history of making divisive comments and stoking racism in the U.S., and later changed the headline to read “Assailing Hate but Not Guns.”

Trump lashed out at the “Failing New York Times” on Wednesday for changing the headline from what he called “the correct description.”

“Fake News - That’s what we’re up against,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

He also tweeted about what Fox News contributor Mark Penn had said about the issue on Tucker Carlson’s primetime show the night before.

“This is an astounding development in journalism,” Trump said Penn, who worked as an adviser to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, had told Carlson. “I’ve never seen it happen before, I’ve just never seen anything like this! Is that journalism today? I don’t think so!”

“After 3 years I almost got a good headline from the Times!” Trump added.

