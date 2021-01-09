The message from newspapers nationwide is crystal clear: President Donald Trump must leave the White House, right now.

The editorial boards of multiple media outlets across the country this week published damning columns demanding the departure of the president following his incitement of the violent mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

The Washington Post, Houston Chronicle, Baltimore Sun, Capital Gazette, Chicago Tribune, Miami Herald, Philadelphia Inquirer and USA Today all condemned Trump’s role in the deadly and shocking scenes that took place in Washington.

Even the conservative Wall Street Journal said it would “be best for everyone, himself included, if he goes away quietly.”

The Washington Post’s board on Wednesday called for Trump’s cabinet to remove him from office. “The president is unfit to remain in office for the next 14 days. Every second he retains the vast powers of the presidency is a threat to public order and national security,” read its column.

On Friday, the Post’s board urged Trump to be “held accountable for his inexcusable incitement” and “prevented from further reckless ventures at home or abroad. “The powers of the presidency are wide; unchecked, Mr. Trump could prompt more unrest, a war, a domestic crackdown or who knows what else,” it said.

“This is no longer about Donald Trump,” read the op-ed from the Houston Chronicle. “This is about the country. Our nation of laws is under attack from within. We have no confidence the threat has been neutralized.”

The Baltimore Sun declared: “This man must go. Right now. Two more weeks of him is too much.”

“It’s time for Trump to be removed from office,” said the Capital Gazette.

Trump “lost the right to the presidency the moment he stepped out before the armed horde in Washington, made up of Proud Boy racists and QANON conspiracist nuts, and encouraged violence in an hour-long speech,” its board wrote. “He did it by continuing to spread lies that motivated outrage from the crowd gathered in the streets of the nation’s capital.”

“If Trump will not concede, he should resign now,” said the Chicago Tribune. “His recklessness, accumulated over four years, has endangered the safety of the citizenry.”

The Miami Herald, meanwhile, slammed Trump as “incapacitated” and “unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.” “This president is a deranged and dangerous man,” it warned. “He must be removed.”

USA Today said that “by egging on this deadly insurrection and hailing the rioters, the president forfeited his moral authority to hold the nation’s highest office.”

And the Philadelphia Inquirer demanded Trump face the consequences of his divisive and inflammatory rhetoric. “His incitement of his supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday was a treasonous act that cannot be tolerated,” it said.

Vice President Mike Pence has reportedly said he will not support efforts to invoke the 25th amendment to remove Trump from office. House Democrats, meanwhile, are pursuing the impeachment of the president for inciting the violence that stunned the world.

