Donald Trump Says He Should Have Shut Down Twitter, Just Like Nigeria Is Doing

“Congratulations to the county of Nigeria, who just banned Twitter because they banned their president,” Trump said in a statement. “More countries should ban Twitter and Facebook for not allowing free open speech — all voices should be heard.”

Trump said “perhaps I should have” banned Twitter and Facebook when in office. “But Zuckerberg kept calling me and coming to the White House for dinner telling me how great I was,” he added, referring to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Zuckerberg does not operate Twitter, journalist Andrew Feinberg pointed out in posting Trump’s musings. (See the statement below.)

“2024,” the twice-impeached Trump added, hinting again that he’ll make another run for the presidency.

Following the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter deplatformed Trump. Facebook and Instagram said last week their ban will extend until at least January 2023. Twitter has characterized its measure as a permanent suspension.