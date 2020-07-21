CORONAVIRUS

Trump Seen At Event Without Mask Hours After Saying It’s ‘Patriotic’ To Wear One

The president was seen without a face covering at a fundraiser on Monday evening.

President Donald Trump on Monday called masks “patriotic” and said on Twitter “there is nobody more Patriotic than me.” 

But hours later, he was seen without his patriotism.

Footage from a fundraiser at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, above, shows multiple people in attendance, including the president, without a mask.

Health experts have been calling on people to wear face coverings when in public to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus infection, but Trump has only rarely been seen in one, and has resisted calls for a national mandate.

Trump raised $5 million at the event, according to CBS. 

Overnight Editor, HuffPost
