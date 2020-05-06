President Donald Trump and his aides on Tuesday opted not to wear face masks during a tour of a Honeywell plant in Arizona that makes masks, drawing ire on Twitter.

Trump instead opted to wear goggles:

Honeywell employees, meanwhile, were pictured wearing masks and socially distancing by sitting apart while waiting for Trump to speak during his visit:

CNN’s Jim Acosta noted how a sign in the facility stated that face masks were required to be worn in the area that Trump visited:

Trump not wearing mask but goggles at Honeywell facility. Other aides not wearing masks at all. Sign in facility says “face mask required in this area.” pic.twitter.com/Uq7Fr2ioeS — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) May 5, 2020

Trump had earlier told reporters that he would wear a mask during the tour if it was required.

Inevitably, Trump and his aides were mocked and scorned on social media.

The music played over the plant’s sound system during the president’s visit also raised eyebrows.

On its website, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends “wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain” in a bid to slow the spread of the coronavirus that has now killed more than 71,000 people nationwide.

First lady Melania Trump has also repeatedly urged people to wear masks in public. The president himself, however, has previously said he can’t see himself wearing a mask.

I can think of no better metaphor for this presidency than Donald Trump not wearing a face mask to a face mask factory while the song “Live and Let Die” blares in the background. pic.twitter.com/mJzU1HW7HA — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) May 5, 2020

A suitable title for a history of the Trump administration: No Masks in the Mask Factory. https://t.co/pjUXJQXSvt — Norm Eisen (@NormEisen) May 5, 2020

Let's just say that Donald Trump touring a mask factory today without wearing a mask is all we need to know about what a stable genius and role model this guy is for our country... — Andy Kleinman (@andykleinman) May 6, 2020

We’re never going to see Trump wearing a face mask — Chris Espinosa (@cdespinosa) May 6, 2020

Trump & co touring a mask factory without masks to do nothing but place their bare hands and spittle on a freshly manufactured batch sums up the idiocy of this entire era. pic.twitter.com/PpLk4SooBH — Bree Newsome Bass (@BreeNewsome) May 6, 2020

Donald Trump didn’t wear a mask to the mask factory.



And...scene! — Bryan Behar (@bryanbehar) May 6, 2020

President Trump flew to Phoenix to tour a mask facility. He exited Air Force One wearing no mask and shaking hands — Not modeling the behavior health experts are all telling us to follow. https://t.co/d5z88YWggM — Derick Waller (@wallerABC7) May 5, 2020

Donald Trump visited a mask factory in Arizona and DIDN'T WEAR A MASK, which is the equivalent of... wait, no, fuck this. I don't need to add more comedy when the man himself is the biggest joke in history. — Harrison Greenbaum (@harrisoncomedy) May 6, 2020

Trump didn't wear a mask at the mask factory because he was afraid it would make him look stupid.



Whew. Sure dodged a bullet there, Mr. President. pic.twitter.com/hB1IzVXV3F — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) May 6, 2020

Seriously asking - is visiting a mask factory and purposely not wearing a mask some type of shrewd political move? A symbolic act of toughness? A nod to his base? I’m just not seeing the play. Seems like the dumbest PR move ever. Am I missing something incredibly clever? — Jed Katz (@JedKatz) May 6, 2020

Masking the truth, but never his mouth.@guardian photo of Trump at a mask factory today: pic.twitter.com/w2rL9quo5n — Lloyd Doggett (@RepLloydDoggett) May 6, 2020

live & let die blaring as trump puts his dirty paws all over masks & while he himself is not wearing said mask



amazing stuff — Danny Cage (@TheDannyCage) May 6, 2020

Dude, WTF was with the goggles and no mask?? pic.twitter.com/2Jhg7xAp5F — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) May 6, 2020

Vice President Mike Pence last week bucked Mayo Clinic rules when he decided not to wear a mask during a visit to its campus in Minnesota.

He admitted his mistake on Sunday. “I didn’t think it was necessary, but I should have worn a mask,” he said during a Fox News virtual town hall.