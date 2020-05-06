President Donald Trump and his aides on Tuesday opted not to wear face masks during a tour of a Honeywell plant in Arizona that makes masks, drawing ire on Twitter.
Trump instead opted to wear goggles:
Honeywell employees, meanwhile, were pictured wearing masks and socially distancing by sitting apart while waiting for Trump to speak during his visit:
CNN’s Jim Acosta noted how a sign in the facility stated that face masks were required to be worn in the area that Trump visited:
Trump had earlier told reporters that he would wear a mask during the tour if it was required.
Inevitably, Trump and his aides were mocked and scorned on social media.
The music played over the plant’s sound system during the president’s visit also raised eyebrows.
On its website, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends “wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain” in a bid to slow the spread of the coronavirus that has now killed more than 71,000 people nationwide.
First lady Melania Trump has also repeatedly urged people to wear masks in public. The president himself, however, has previously said he can’t see himself wearing a mask.
Vice President Mike Pence last week bucked Mayo Clinic rules when he decided not to wear a mask during a visit to its campus in Minnesota.
He admitted his mistake on Sunday. “I didn’t think it was necessary, but I should have worn a mask,” he said during a Fox News virtual town hall.
