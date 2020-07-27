Trump Won't Be Paying His Respects To John Lewis At Capitol Hill

Thousands of people are expected to visit Capitol Hill to pay respects to congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis, but President Donald Trump won’t be one of them.

“No, I won’t be going,” the president told reporters Monday. “No.”

Trump told reporters as he was leaving the White House that he would not go to pay respects to Congressman John Lewis as he lies in state at the Capitol pic.twitter.com/dkcOOvHvsY — Bloomberg QuickTake (@QuickTake) July 27, 2020

The president made his comment as he was leaving the White House for North Carolina just as Lewis’ American flag-draped casket was arriving at the Capitol carried by a military honor guard into the rotunda.

Trump did not say why he was declining to visit Lewis.

Lewis was critical of Trump during his time in office. A week before the 2017 inauguration, Lewis said he did not consider Trump a legitimate president.

Both Vice President Mike Pence and presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden are expected to pay their respects.

One Twitter user said the president’s decision was just another sign he’s a racist. Others considered his presence inappropriate.

Again, we don’t need any of these elected white supremacists performing for us. His presence would be an insult. https://t.co/7kQukEDY1j — Bree Newsome Bass (@BreeNewsome) July 27, 2020

