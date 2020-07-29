Trump Moans 'Nobody Likes Me,' And Twitter Critics Quickly Remind Him Why

President Donald Trump on Tuesday complained that people like Dr. Anthony Fauci more than him.

And his critics were quick to point out why.

“He’s got this high approval rating, so why don’t I have a high approval rating with respect ― and the administration ― with respect to the virus?” Trump said at a news conference. “We should have it very high.”

Fauci is one of the nation’s leading infectious diseases experts and has been giving people the latest science-based information on the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Trump this week shared a video about the virus from a doctor who says she is also “exposing incubus and succubus.” The video was removed from social media for containing false information and supporting unproven treatments for COVID-19.

But Trump on Tuesday seemed puzzled as to why he’s not as well-regarded as Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx, another member of the White House coronavirus task force.

“They’re highly thought of,” he said. “But nobody likes me. It can only be my personality, that’s all.”

Trump’s complaint caused #NobodyLikesMe to trend on Twitter:

Trump finally told the truth!



“Nobody likes me.”

— Donald Trump — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 29, 2020

"...but nobody likes me." 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) July 29, 2020

OMFG 😂🤣😅



"He's got this high approval rating...Why don't I have a high approval rating?...Nobody likes me. It could only be my personality. I don't know."pic.twitter.com/tvv5hPWAYm — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) July 28, 2020

Trump says Fauci's poll numbers are high but "nobody likes me."



This is what he thinks about, with 150,000 Americans dead due to the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/HUI5dXxX6z — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) July 28, 2020

"And yet, they're very highly thought of but nobody likes me. It can only be my personality, that's all." #TrumpPressConference



Cruelty, dishonesty, hubris and evil are rarely respected, but sure-let's call it his "personality." pic.twitter.com/9UzbyVAhLI — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) July 28, 2020

The all-time greatest chyron appeared today on CNN:



Trump As U.S. Nears 150,000 Deaths: "Nobody Likes Me" — Duty To Warn 🔉 (@duty2warn) July 28, 2020

Trump: nobody likes me.



Also Trump: if I don't win the election, it will be because it was rigged. — Leslie - 98 Days 🇺🇲🌊 (@Leslieoo7) July 29, 2020

"Why does everyone like Dr. Fauci and nobody likes me? Fauci Fauci Fauci!" pic.twitter.com/rDmRjZQUyj — JeremyNewberger (@jeremynewberger) July 28, 2020

“Why don't I have a high approval rating?...Nobody likes me.” This is the truest to come from Comrade Chump in 4 months.. . — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) July 28, 2020

To recap: on the day when 150K are dead from the coronavirus, the President bemoans his low approval rating, compared with his public health officials. '.. they're highly thought of, and nobody likes me.' — Susan Glasser (@sbg1) July 28, 2020

Almost 150,000 Americans are dead and the president is complaining that “nobody likes me.” Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/tLLC7rsxI2 — Voice of Reason (@RealJeffreyT) July 28, 2020

"Nobody likes me."



-A president responsible for over 150,000 dead Americans — Antifa SSGT Rick Havoc (@lib_owned) July 28, 2020

Almost 150,000 Americans are dead and the president is complaining that “nobody likes me.” Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/tLLC7rsxI2 — Voice of Reason (@RealJeffreyT) July 28, 2020

Pro talk here.



This is a prime example when you have a difficult client that won’t listen to your advice or understand the negativity.



To quote Billy Joel:



“He’s never been able to learn from mistakes and can't understand why his heart always breaks”#NobodyLikesMe https://t.co/Wr3WY00Cat — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) July 28, 2020

Important conversations are happening now. Add your voice! Join HuffPost Today!