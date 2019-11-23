President Donald Trump’s handwritten notes are the gift that keeps on giving.

First came the meme of his scrawled planned response to EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland’s impeachment hearing testimony earlier in the week.

And now, New York City-based creative director Alex Kliment has turned the notes into a Ramones-esque number:

somebody on twitter today: trump's weird hand-scrawled denial today sounds like a ramones song.



me: pic.twitter.com/mynZjx0E0M — Alex Kliment (@SaoSasha) November 21, 2019

Kliment told HuffPost that a “bunch of people on Twitter noticed how much Trump’s hand-scrawled statement on Sondland looked and sounded like some punk rock lyrics, the Ramones in particular. Real simple, repetitive, a little defiant and nihilistic.”

“So I just went to my home studio and banged it out playing/singing in like 30 minutes in that style and just found some footage to cut the vid with,” he said. “I said to myself if I can’t do this in less than an hour, it’s a waste of time. 54 minutes later it was up. Goes to show you: keep things light and they go.”

By Saturday morning, the clip had garnered more than 2.6 million views ― even attracting the attention of “Star Wars” actor Mark Hamill:

The ditty wasn’t based on any Ramones song in particular but “just in that style,” said Kliment, who in his role at the GZERO Media company directs and writes the “Puppet Regime” clips that often poke fun at Trump: