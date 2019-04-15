Trump On Notre Dame Fire: 'Perhaps Flying Water Tankers Could Be Used To Put It Out'

President Donald Trump commented on the raging fire at the iconic Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris on Monday by suggesting first responders use “flying water tankers” to extinguish it.

“So horrible to watch the massive fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris,” the president tweeted shortly after news broke of the blaze. “Perhaps flying water tankers could be used to put it out. Must act quickly!”

So horrible to watch the massive fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Perhaps flying water tankers could be used to put it out. Must act quickly! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 15, 2019

The White House did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for additional comment about Trump’s suggestion.

Officials say the blaze broke out at the historic cathedral around 6:50 p.m. local time. Video of the fire showed the structure nearly totally engulfed in flames and smoke.

The fire, which appeared to be in the cathedral’s attic, is “potentially linked” to ongoing renovations, firefighters told Agence France-Presse.

First lady Melania Trump tweeted that her “heart breaks for the people of Paris.”

“Praying for everyone’s safety,” she wrote.

My heart breaks for the people of Paris after seeing the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral. Praying for everyone’s safety. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) April 15, 2019

Trump’s tweet about the Notre Dame fire was his second piece of unsolicited advice related to aviation on Monday. Earlier, he tweeted that Boeing should “FIX the Boeing 737 MAX,” the type of aircraft flown in the recent Ethiopian Airlines and Lion Air crashes in which hundreds of people died.

“REBRAND the plane with a new name. No product has suffered like this one. But again, what the hell do I know?” wrote the president, who walked away from his own failed airline, known as the Trump Shuttle, in 1992.