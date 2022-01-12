Donald Trump brought a telephone interview with NPR’s Steve Inskeep to an abrupt end after the journalist repeatedly challenged the former president on his 2020 election lies.
Trump interrupted Inskeep mid-question and the line then went dead in audio shared by NPR on Wednesday morning.
Inskeep continued talking before realizing the ex-president had bailed.
“He’s gone. OK,” said the “Morning Edition” anchor.
Watch the moment from the 6:30 point here:
Inskeep said the interview had been around six years in the making.
It’s not the first time Trump has shied away from answering tough questions.