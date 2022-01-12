Politics

Donald Trump Cuts Short Long-Awaited NPR Interview When Grilled On 2020 Election Lies

“He’s gone. OK,” said NPR's Steve Inskeep on realizing the former president had hung up.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

Donald Trump brought a telephone interview with NPR’s Steve Inskeep to an abrupt end after the journalist repeatedly challenged the former president on his 2020 election lies.

Trump interrupted Inskeep mid-question and the line then went dead in audio shared by NPR on Wednesday morning.

Inskeep continued talking before realizing the ex-president had bailed.

“He’s gone. OK,” said the “Morning Edition” anchor.

Watch the moment from the 6:30 point here:

Inskeep said the interview had been around six years in the making.

It’s not the first time Trump has shied away from answering tough questions.

