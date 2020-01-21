POLITICS

Trump Mocked As ‘Space Farce’ After Saying America Is Number One In The Universe

The president boldly went where no claim has gone before.

President Donald Trump made a boast on Monday that was big, even by his usual “braggadocious” standards. He claimed the United States was “number one in the universe by far.” 

Before departing for Davos, Switzerland for the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting, the president tweeted: 

The claim caused “number one in the universe” to trend, with tweets such as these:

Overnight Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Politics and Government Space Force
CONVERSATIONS