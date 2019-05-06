ASSOCIATED PRESS President Donald Trump would have been charged with obstruction of justice if not for the office he holds based on the Mueller report, former prosecutors say.

President Donald Trump’s conduct as outlined in special counsel Robert Mueller’s report would have led to obstruction of justice charges if he were not a sitting president, hundreds of former federal prosecutors said in a statement Monday.

“Each of us believes that the conduct of President Trump described in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report would, in the case of any other person not covered by the Office of Legal Counsel policy against indicting a sitting President, result in multiple felony charges for obstruction of justice,” said the statement, which was posted online Monday after garnering at least 375 signatures.

“To look at these facts and say that a prosecutor could not probably sustain a conviction for obstruction of justice — the standard set out in Principles of Federal Prosecution — runs counter to logic and our experience,” the statement continued.

Mueller did not find evidence of a criminal conspiracy between Trump’s 2016 campaign and Russia. Though his report outlined 10 instances of potential obstruction of justice by Trump, Mueller did not charge the president with a crime. Legal experts say Mueller did not do so because of the Justice Department’s opinion that a sitting president cannot be indicted.

Still, Trump has falsely claimed repeatedly that Mueller’s report totally exonerated him of any possible wrongdoing.