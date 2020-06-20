President Donald Trump likes to praise his hires to the hilt when they join his administration.
But once they’ve left? Not so much.
On Friday, MSNBC’s Ari Melber aired a damning montage to highlight Trump’s astonishing change in tone on his once most trusted aides.
Compare the flattering way in which Trump announced the arrivals of his picks at the White House to his vitriolic comments following their departure in the video here:
