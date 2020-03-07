There’s always an old tweet.

President Donald Trump on Friday named Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.) as his fourth White House chief of staff in just over three years in office.

And, of course, people spotted an old post from Trump in which he criticized his predecessor Barack Obama’s seeming revolving door when it came to the role.

“3 Chief of Staffs in less than 3 years of being President,” Trump wrote in January 2012. “Part of the reason why @BarackObama can’t manage to pass his agenda.”

3 Chief of Staffs in less than 3 years of being President: Part of the reason why @BarackObama can't manage to pass his agenda. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 10, 2012

Meadows replaces Mick Mulvaney, who Trump announced will now become the U.S. special envoy for Northern Ireland.

I am pleased to announce that Congressman Mark Meadows will become White House Chief of Staff. I have long known and worked with Mark, and the relationship is a very good one.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 7, 2020

....I want to thank Acting Chief Mick Mulvaney for having served the Administration so well. He will become the United States Special Envoy for Northern Ireland. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 7, 2020

Mulvaney served in the role for just over a year, taking over from John Kelly who himself replaced Reince Priebus. Obama had five chiefs of staff throughout his eight-year presidency, George W. Bush had two while Bill Clinton had four.

Trump has repeatedly been mocked over old tweets that have come back to bite him, and this time around was no different:

So what does it mean when you have 4 Chiefs of Staff in 3 years and 2 months? https://t.co/sFAUc0hD0y — Chris Lu (@ChrisLu44) March 7, 2020

Trump is on his 4th chief of staff in his first term https://t.co/fU7Bi4Byva — gatorlitterati (@gatorlitterati) March 7, 2020

it's Chiefs of Staff, chief -- and you've had 4. https://t.co/nZQJqkiyee — Jesse Wegman (@jessewegman) March 7, 2020

This might be the first time a past tweet by this clown has come back to bite him...Said no one, literally ever https://t.co/MNL7JYa341 — TheReal Bubba18 (@ScottE18) March 7, 2020

An old Trump tweet for every occasion https://t.co/PdSl2qU5ew — David Wessel (@davidmwessel) March 7, 2020

With Mark Meadows, President Trump is now on his 4th. https://t.co/ct6PGs9nvu — David Singer (@DavidWGME) March 7, 2020

As Trump introduces Mark Meadows has his fourth WH chief of staff in 38 months, this 2012 tweet seems relevant anew. https://t.co/8hDeo0tD3w — Steve Benen (@stevebenen) March 7, 2020

Always a tweet https://t.co/iwLkP3caOs — Eric Michael Garcia (@EricMGarcia) March 7, 2020

Retweeting for no particular reason https://t.co/quLPYOMoOB — Thor Benson (@thor_benson) March 7, 2020

There is always ALWAYS a Trump tweet in the archive: https://t.co/LRCja5ogZl — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) March 7, 2020

Meadows is Trump's fourth chief of staff within his first term. https://t.co/4z4GenXTBV — Julia Arciga (@JuliaArciga) March 7, 2020

this tweet aged well, goofus — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) March 7, 2020