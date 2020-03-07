There’s always an old tweet.
President Donald Trump on Friday named Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.) as his fourth White House chief of staff in just over three years in office.
And, of course, people spotted an old post from Trump in which he criticized his predecessor Barack Obama’s seeming revolving door when it came to the role.
“3 Chief of Staffs in less than 3 years of being President,” Trump wrote in January 2012. “Part of the reason why @BarackObama can’t manage to pass his agenda.”
Meadows replaces Mick Mulvaney, who Trump announced will now become the U.S. special envoy for Northern Ireland.
Mulvaney served in the role for just over a year, taking over from John Kelly who himself replaced Reince Priebus. Obama had five chiefs of staff throughout his eight-year presidency, George W. Bush had two while Bill Clinton had four.
Trump has repeatedly been mocked over old tweets that have come back to bite him, and this time around was no different: