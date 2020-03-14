Trump's Old Tweet About Responsibility Comes Back To Haunt Him Amid Pandemic

An old tweet from Donald Trump came back to haunt the president Friday after he refused to take responsibility for delays in testing for coronavirus in the U.S.

“I don’t take responsibility at all,” Trump announced during a press conference declaring a national emergency in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Critics resurfaced this November 2013 post in which Trump claimed that leadership means “whatever happens, you’re responsible.”

Leadership: Whatever happens, you're responsible. If it doesn't happen, you're responsible. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 8, 2013

“If it doesn’t happen, you’re responsible,” the then-reality television personality added at the time.

Many of Trump’s detractors noted there is “always a tweet.”

