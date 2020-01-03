Trump’s Old Tweets About Obama Striking Iran For Re-Election Come Back To Haunt Him

A number of President Donald Trump’s old tweets that claimed his predecessor Barack Obama would bomb Iran to boost his polling numbers are going viral again after a U.S. airstrike that killed Iran’s top general.
Trump only tweeted an image of an American flag following the killing of Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani near Baghdad International Airport on Friday morning.
The Trump administration-directed assassination of the senior Iranian commander was conducted without congressional authority and sparked fears among top-ranking Democrats that the U.S. could be about to enter another war.
People on Twitter quickly pointed out how Trump in 2011 and 2012 had repeatedly claimed Obama was about to enter a conflict with Iran in a bid to win re-election.
Trump continued with the claim during Obama’s second term in office.
In other posts, however, he described the former president as a “friend” to Iran.
The resurfacing of Trump’s old tweets inevitably trended online: