Trump’s Old Tweets About Obama Striking Iran For Re-Election Come Back To Haunt Him

A number of President Donald Trump’s old tweets that claimed his predecessor Barack Obama would bomb Iran to boost his polling numbers are going viral again after a U.S. airstrike that killed Iran’s top general.

Trump only tweeted an image of an American flag following the killing of Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani near Baghdad International Airport on Friday morning.

The Trump administration-directed assassination of the senior Iranian commander was conducted without congressional authority and sparked fears among top-ranking Democrats that the U.S. could be about to enter another war.

People on Twitter quickly pointed out how Trump in 2011 and 2012 had repeatedly claimed Obama was about to enter a conflict with Iran in a bid to win re-election.

In order to get elected, @BarackObama will start a war with Iran. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2011

Now that Obama’s poll numbers are in tailspin – watch for him to launch a strike in Libya or Iran. He is desperate. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 9, 2012

Polls are starting to look really bad for Obama. Looks like he'll have to start a war or major conflict to win. Don't put it past him! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2012

Don't let Obama play the Iran card in order to start a war in order to get elected--be careful Republicans! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2012

Trump continued with the claim during Obama’s second term in office.

I predict that President Obama will at some point attack Iran in order to save face! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 16, 2013

In other posts, however, he described the former president as a “friend” to Iran.

The resurfacing of Trump’s old tweets inevitably trended online:

