Twitter Users Drag Donald Trump's Bizarre Anti-Oscars Rant

Former president Donald Trump apparently has some problems with Sunday’s Oscars telecast based on the grievance-filled press release his camp sent out on Tuesday.
In the release, Trump slammed the ratings for the awards show, which he noted were lower than for last year’s low-rated Oscars telecast.
“If they keep with the current ridiculous formula, it will only get worse ― if that’s possible,” Trump said.
The former reality-show star then suggested the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences “go back 15 years, look at the formula they then used, [and] change the name back to THE ACADEMY AWARDS.”
He added:
“Don’t be so politically correct and boring, and do it right.“
The Oscar nickname has been part of the Academy Awards since 1939, but the Academy chose to freshen up its brand in 2013 by officially calling its annual awards show “The Oscars,” according to The Hill.
Trump also had other proposals for the awards show (which he must have felt were important since they were in all-caps) and also accused the TV people who produce the awards of spending all their time “thinking about how to promote the Democrat Party, which is destroying our Country, and cancel Conservatives and Republicans. That formula certainly hasn’t worked very well for The Academy!”
Many Twitter users responded to Trump’s film-oriented Festivus rant with the appropriate deference.