Twitter Users Drag Donald Trump's Bizarre Anti-Oscars Rant

Former president Donald Trump apparently has some problems with Sunday’s Oscars telecast based on the grievance-filled press release his camp sent out on Tuesday.

In the release, Trump slammed the ratings for the awards show, which he noted were lower than for last year’s low-rated Oscars telecast.

“If they keep with the current ridiculous formula, it will only get worse ― if that’s possible,” Trump said.

The former reality-show star then suggested the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences “go back 15 years, look at the formula they then used, [and] change the name back to THE ACADEMY AWARDS.”

He added:

“Don’t be so politically correct and boring, and do it right.“

The Oscar nickname has been part of the Academy Awards since 1939, but the Academy chose to freshen up its brand in 2013 by officially calling its annual awards show “The Oscars,” according to The Hill.

Trump also had other proposals for the awards show (which he must have felt were important since they were in all-caps) and also accused the TV people who produce the awards of spending all their time “thinking about how to promote the Democrat Party, which is destroying our Country, and cancel Conservatives and Republicans. That formula certainly hasn’t worked very well for The Academy!”

Many Twitter users responded to Trump’s film-oriented Festivus rant with the appropriate deference.

Sir, this is a Wendy’s. pic.twitter.com/thsm1ZnGhm — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) April 27, 2021

Just slowly read every line of that Trump statement on the oscars / academy awards, and Cannot stop laughing right now — Asawin Suebsaeng (@swin24) April 27, 2021

I will never stop laughing when Trump says stuff like "now called the Oscars" - which is what they've been called since at least the late 1930s. He is genuinely the stupidest and most narcissistic man ever to soil American public life. https://t.co/PwWB7Hgyeb — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) April 27, 2021

Donald Trump cares about the Oscars more than 99% of Americans, and 100% of his base.



That's how down to earth and relatable he is. Speaking on behalf of the 1%. https://t.co/m8QaO5A3q6 — John R. Eakin (@JREakin) April 27, 2021

The only news value in Trump’s statement about the Oscars is that it’s the latest illustration of how the leader of one of our two political parties is totally unhinged — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 27, 2021

15 years ago? I guess Trump wants more movies like Crash, Good Night and Good Luck, Memoirs of a Geisha, Syriana, and Brokeback Mountain. Surprising!



Also, huge news that the term “Oscars” was just introduced recently as a go-to nickname. https://t.co/bD1mtYtRU4 — Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) April 27, 2021