Conservative Group Exposes Trump's Latest Threat In Damning Fox News Ad

A conservative group called out Donald Trump for vowing to pardon Jan. 6 rioters if he’s elected president again in 2024.

The new video from the Republican Accountability Project juxtaposes Trump’s promise with footage of his supporters attacking the U.S. Capitol, assaulting police officers and attempting to stop the certification of the 2020 election.

The organization, run by Republicans opposed to Trump, said the spot will air nationally on “Fox & Friends,” a show the former president is known to watch:

Trump wants to pardon the people who tried to overturn our election. Which makes sense. He was one of them. pic.twitter.com/R0wKhRYxlL — The Republican Accountability Project (@AccountableGOP) February 4, 2022

Trump’s promise to pardon the rioters has been panned by both the left and the right.

“My view is I would not be in favor of shortening any of the sentences to any of the people who pled guilty to crimes,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said this week.

“If you do the crime, you do the time. You shouldn’t be pardoned for that,” Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) said at a separate event.

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) said the promise was pretty revealing.

“They go to his intent,” Schiff said on MSNBC this week. “If this violence against the Capitol wasn’t part of the plan, or wasn’t something he condoned, then why would he consider pardoning them?”